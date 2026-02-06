Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 77,667 Medtronic PLC $MDT

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,000. Medtronic comprises about 3.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $1,432,698,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,062,693,000 after buying an additional 1,895,165 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,538,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,723,000 after buying an additional 1,174,765 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Medtronic by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,494,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,300,000 after buying an additional 1,148,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.01.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

