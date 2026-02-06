Timothy Sangiovanni Sells 3,000 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Sangiovanni sold 3,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $27,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,590 shares in the company, valued at $271,636.20. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $8.36 on Friday. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.57.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 41.93%. Analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZVRA shares. HC Wainwright set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 67,392 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 662,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 62,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

