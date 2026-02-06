OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Raymond James Financial raised OR Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on OR Royalties from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

OR Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OR opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. OR Royalties has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.76.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. OR Royalties had a net margin of 60.72% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $71.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OR Royalties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OR Royalties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OR Royalties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 4th quarter worth $2,147,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OR Royalties Company Profile

OR Royalties PLC (NYSE: OR) is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company’s core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

Featured Articles

