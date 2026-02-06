Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

CODYY opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS: CODYY) is a French multinational that develops, manufactures and distributes building materials and high-performance solutions for construction, mobility and industrial markets. Founded in 1665 and headquartered in Courbevoie, France, the company has evolved from its origins in glassmaking into a diversified materials group producing an array of products used across building envelopes, interiors and specialized industrial applications.

Saint-Gobain’s product portfolio includes glass and glazing systems, insulation and gypsum-based solutions, mortars, exterior and interior finishing systems, piping and high-performance ceramics and abrasives.

