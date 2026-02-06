IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $11.98 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 0.8% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 42.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 10,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total transaction of $577,608.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,746,915.60. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,750.32. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,684 shares of company stock worth $7,004,088. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM beat Q1 estimates on EPS and revenue (record automotive & handset revenue cited), giving a fundamental reason for buyers to re-enter after the selloff.

Shares of QCOM opened at $136.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.75 and its 200-day moving average is $165.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.08% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 72.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

