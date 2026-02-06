Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.81.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:LOW opened at $274.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $281.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

