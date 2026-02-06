Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $35.67 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2251 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

