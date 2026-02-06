Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,998 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $227,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 226.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $971,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter.

ITOT stock opened at $147.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.71.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

