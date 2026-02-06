Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,349 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $95,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $74.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.41 and a 1-year high of $75.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2455 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

