Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 400 Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 400 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total transaction of $60,456.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,287 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,497.18. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, January 2nd, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,400 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $616,590.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $130.01 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $309.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.49 and its 200-day moving average is $173.19.

Palantir Technologies last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and upbeat guidance — Palantir reported ~ $1.4B revenue (≈70% YoY) and raised forward guidance, which triggered the initial rally as investors cheered accelerating U.S. commercial sales and large deal wins. Read More.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $195.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.95.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

