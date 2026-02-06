Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $290.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Arete Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $311.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.28.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.97 and its 200 day moving average is $229.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after buying an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS momentum and revenue beat — Amazon reported stronger-than-expected cloud growth and quarterly revenue above consensus, supporting the long‑term growth story for AMZN. AWS revenue continues to soar

AWS momentum and revenue beat — Amazon reported stronger-than-expected cloud growth and quarterly revenue above consensus, supporting the long‑term growth story for AMZN. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain largely constructive — multiple firms reiterated Buy ratings and say heavy AI/capex could pay off over time, keeping upside case intact for long‑term investors. TipRanks: analysts reiterate buy ratings

Analysts remain largely constructive — multiple firms reiterated Buy ratings and say heavy AI/capex could pay off over time, keeping upside case intact for long‑term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Product/AI initiatives could add optionality — wider Alexa+ rollout and reported talks about OpenAI/partnerships expand addressable markets but are longer‑term catalysts. Alexa+ wide launch

Product/AI initiatives could add optionality — wider Alexa+ rollout and reported talks about OpenAI/partnerships expand addressable markets but are longer‑term catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory noise — a recent German ruling and fine add localized headwinds but are not the principal driver of today’s move. Reuters: Germany bans price controls

Regulatory noise — a recent German ruling and fine add localized headwinds but are not the principal driver of today’s move. Negative Sentiment: Massive 2026 capex guide — management announced ≈$200B of capex (up sharply from 2025), mostly for AI data centers, chips and infrastructure; investors fear near‑term margin pressure, cash flow strain and execution risk. Reuters: big capex worries investors

Massive 2026 capex guide — management announced ≈$200B of capex (up sharply from 2025), mostly for AI data centers, chips and infrastructure; investors fear near‑term margin pressure, cash flow strain and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Slight EPS miss and ugly market reaction — adjusted EPS missed by a penny despite revenue upside, and shares plunged in after‑hours/early trading as the market re‑priced execution and valuation risk. MarketBeat: earnings miss and reaction

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

