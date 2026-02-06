Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 11,006 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 446.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average of $104.46.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

