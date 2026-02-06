Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 3,137 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of VBR opened at $230.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $229.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

