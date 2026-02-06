Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN Stock Holdings Decreased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,855 shares during the quarter. Stevanato Group makes up 2.3% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $33,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 50.6% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,372,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,089,000 after buying an additional 156,733 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,283,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after buying an additional 136,710 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stevanato Group stock opened at €14.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €13.91 and a fifty-two week high of €28.00.

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

