Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 4,503 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 2.3% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $958.76 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $583.55 and a one year high of $971.93. The firm has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $827.03 and its 200-day moving average is $777.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 303.62% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.03 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Key McKesson News

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 target price on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $918.93.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Featured Stories

