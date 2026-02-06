Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 4,503 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 2.3% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
McKesson Price Performance
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 303.62% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.03 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.
Key McKesson News
Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat and company raised FY26 adjusted EPS guidance to $38.80–$39.20, driven by oncology/specialty drug growth — confirms stronger-than-expected revenue/profit trajectory. Business Wire: Q3 Results & Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: shares jumped (~16% intraday) to record highs on the beat-and-raise, signaling strong investor confidence in specialty/tech initiatives. Investing: All‑time high
- Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other outlets highlight McKesson boosting its 2026 profit forecast citing specialty drug distribution and oncology services — supports sustainability of margin improvements. Reuters: Profit Forecast Boost
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings transcripts, slide deck and call coverage provide color on specialty, tech investments and supply‑chain dynamics — useful for modeling but not immediate catalysts. MSN: Q3 Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts raised price targets but kept neutral/equal‑weight ratings — Wells Fargo lifted its PT to $925 while keeping an “equal weight” call (PT still below current price), which may cap upside for some investors. American Banking News: Wells Fargo PT
- Negative Sentiment: Third‑party note flagged weak operating cash flow versus prior year and disclosed insider selling activity — potential governance/liquidity items investors will watch. Quiver Quant: Cash Flow & Insider Sales
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 target price on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $918.93.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.
The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Trump’s New Money Grid
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.