M.D. Sass LLC Sells 268,401 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

M.D. Sass LLC decreased its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 268,401 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 3.4% of M.D. Sass LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $41,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,804,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $2,104,244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,088,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,998,000 after acquiring an additional 133,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,034,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $746,728,000 after acquiring an additional 150,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 1.8%

APH opened at $127.60 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average of $128.31. The stock has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $5,750,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,723,354. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,076 shares of company stock valued at $54,056,506. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and research bullishness — Zacks highlights AI datacom demand, defense exposure and 2026 guidance as reasons the stock remains a buy despite a premium valuation, supporting upside potential for APH. Read More.

Analyst and research bullishness — Zacks highlights AI datacom demand, defense exposure and 2026 guidance as reasons the stock remains a buy despite a premium valuation, supporting upside potential for APH. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Barclays and other commentators view the recent pullback as a potential entry point, which can attract value‑seeking buyers if revenue momentum persists. Read More.

Barclays and other commentators view the recent pullback as a potential entry point, which can attract value‑seeking buyers if revenue momentum persists. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board succession plan promotes continuity — the Board will make R. Adam Norwitt (current CEO) Chairman at the 2026 annual meeting, a governance move that reduces leadership uncertainty. Read More.

Board succession plan promotes continuity — the Board will make R. Adam Norwitt (current CEO) Chairman at the 2026 annual meeting, a governance move that reduces leadership uncertainty. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly dividend announced — APH declared a $0.25/share quarterly dividend (record March 23; payable April 14). The yield is modest (~0.8%), so the impact on total return is limited but signals continued shareholder returns.

Quarterly dividend announced — APH declared a $0.25/share quarterly dividend (record March 23; payable April 14). The yield is modest (~0.8%), so the impact on total return is limited but signals continued shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst coverage — several recent pieces and aggregator stories summarize divergent Street views (some bullish on momentum, others caution on valuation), leaving the near‑term reaction dependent on sentiment and flows. Read More.

Mixed analyst coverage — several recent pieces and aggregator stories summarize divergent Street views (some bullish on momentum, others caution on valuation), leaving the near‑term reaction dependent on sentiment and flows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent sharp pullback and skepticism — coverage noting a ~17% drop after earnings raises questions about sustainability and whether the share retreat signals underlying weakness or a buying opportunity. That volatility can keep sellers active. Read More.

Recent sharp pullback and skepticism — coverage noting a ~17% drop after earnings raises questions about sustainability and whether the share retreat signals underlying weakness or a buying opportunity. That volatility can keep sellers active. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term trade‑down headlines — market stories pairing Amphenol with other decliners underline momentum selling and may amplify intraday declines even when fundamentals remain intact. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.