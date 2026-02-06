Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 100,384 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,384 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 94.9% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised near‑term and full‑year EPS forecasts (Q1/Q2/Q3 and FY2026/FY2027 increases), signaling improved analyst expectations for earnings that can support the stock. MarketBeat KMI

US Capital Advisors raised near‑term and full‑year EPS forecasts (Q1/Q2/Q3 and FY2026/FY2027 increases), signaling improved analyst expectations for earnings that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: A Kinder Morgan director, William Smith, purchased 3,000 shares at ~$29.75 on Feb 2 (a ~10.7% increase in his holdings), which is typically seen as a bullish insider signal. Director Purchase Article

A Kinder Morgan director, William Smith, purchased 3,000 shares at ~$29.75 on Feb 2 (a ~10.7% increase in his holdings), which is typically seen as a bullish insider signal. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results (announced Jan 21) topped estimates: $0.39 EPS vs. $0.37 consensus and revenue of $4.51B vs. $4.33B — showing solid margin and revenue growth that underpins analyst upgrades and investor confidence. Earnings Summary

Q4 results (announced Jan 21) topped estimates: $0.39 EPS vs. $0.37 consensus and revenue of $4.51B vs. $4.33B — showing solid margin and revenue growth that underpins analyst upgrades and investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Kinder Morgan declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2925 (annualized $1.17, ~3.9% yield) with an ex‑dividend/record timeline in early February — supports income investors but reflects a high payout ratio (~85%). Dividend Notice

Kinder Morgan declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2925 (annualized $1.17, ~3.9% yield) with an ex‑dividend/record timeline in early February — supports income investors but reflects a high payout ratio (~85%). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains generally positive: consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with an average target (~$32.38); some firms have nudged targets modestly up or down — useful context but not a near‑term catalyst by itself. Analyst Coverage

Analyst coverage remains generally positive: consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with an average target (~$32.38); some firms have nudged targets modestly up or down — useful context but not a near‑term catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high (~62.5%) with a mix of small inflows and position adjustments reported — steady long‑term interest but not an immediate price driver. Institutional Positions

Institutional ownership is high (~62.5%) with a mix of small inflows and position adjustments reported — steady long‑term interest but not an immediate price driver. Negative Sentiment: VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares at ~$30.09 on Feb 5 (~$185.5k), reducing his stake by ~3.06%; insider sales can create short‑term selling pressure or signal liquidity needs. Insider Sale SEC Filing

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

KMI opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,840. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,838.25. The trade was a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,664 shares of company stock worth $1,292,997. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

