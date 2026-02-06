M.D. Sass LLC Has $70.85 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

M.D. Sass LLC cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,011 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises approximately 5.8% of M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. M.D. Sass LLC owned 0.16% of AMETEK worth $70,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,997,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,637,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,966,000 after buying an additional 126,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,009,000 after buying an additional 104,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 22.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,254,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,890,000 after buying an additional 775,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,785,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $17,282,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 348,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,531,272.45. This represents a 20.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,885.80. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,088 shares of company stock valued at $27,212,340. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

NYSE:AME opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

