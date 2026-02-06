Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 2,767 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23,503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Honeywell International by 171.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 806,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,713,000 after purchasing an additional 509,456 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $93,152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 357.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,079,000 after purchasing an additional 382,152 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Honeywell International by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 802,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,784,000 after purchasing an additional 375,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $233.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $236.34. The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.91.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

