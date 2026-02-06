Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 15,411 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,472,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,023,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,743,000 after buying an additional 273,913 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after buying an additional 55,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,142,000 after buying an additional 120,560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $109.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

