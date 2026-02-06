BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 149.4% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $360.97 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.43. The company has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

