Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $5.37. Comtech Telecommunications shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 458,002 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMTL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter.

Comtech Telecommunications Corporation (NASDAQ:CMTL), founded in 1969 and headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading global provider of advanced communications solutions. The company designs, develops, and deploys equipment, systems, and services that enable secure and reliable transmission of voice, video, and data. Over its history, Comtech has built a reputation for innovation across satellite communications, wireless data systems, and public safety networks, serving both commercial and government customers worldwide.

Comtech operates through two primary business segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions.

