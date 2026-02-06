Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $14.29. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 4,435,961 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -356.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Amicus Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.The firm had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Castelli sold 76,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $773,765.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 439,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,470.88. This represents a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $258,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 296,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,447.50. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 394,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,385. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 450.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 472.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,651.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company specializes in pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy approaches designed to address the underlying causes of lysosomal storage disorders. Its proprietary technology platform integrates structure‐based drug design with precision medicine to identify small molecules that stabilize misfolded proteins and restore cellular function.

The company’s lead marketed product, Galafold (migalastat), is an oral pharmacological chaperone approved in the United States, European Union and other territories for the treatment of Fabry disease in patients with amenable genetic variants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.