ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Invests $760,000 in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,016 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 433,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $653,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 548,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,426,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 204.96%.

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.