Robert Fauber Sells 575 Shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.90, for a total value of $286,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,473,809.80. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 2nd, Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.15, for a total transaction of $305,560.80.
Moody’s Price Performance
NYSE MCO opened at $457.92 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $546.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Moody’s
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. BAM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 647,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,161,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Moody’s by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 26,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,568,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
About Moody’s
Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.
Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.
