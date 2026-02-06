Robert Fauber Sells 575 Shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.90, for a total value of $286,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,473,809.80. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, February 2nd, Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.15, for a total transaction of $305,560.80.

NYSE MCO opened at $457.92 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $546.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $520.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $524.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. BAM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 647,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,161,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Moody’s by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 26,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,568,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

