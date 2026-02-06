iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI is Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.18 and a twelve month high of $120.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

