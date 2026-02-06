Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Bought by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 146.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Argus reduced their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $185,413.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,439.84. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $289,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 27,181 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,887.70. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,031 shares of company stock worth $4,509,304. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.04. The company has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $397.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.88%.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

