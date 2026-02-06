Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$118.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$118.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Desjardins set a C$130.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CP

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

In related news, insider Cassandra P. Quach sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.35, for a total value of C$423,217.25. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at C$108.31 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.60 and a 52-week high of C$115.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%.The firm had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.