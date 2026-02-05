General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.4348.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC increased their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

GM opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $556,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $864,504. This represents a 39.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 905 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co boosted its position in General Motors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 2,944 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

