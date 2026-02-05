Bessemer Group Inc. Has $466.55 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,721 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 0.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $466,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.6% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $96.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

More O’Reilly Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting O’Reilly Automotive this week:

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.