Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells $35,304.60 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $35,304.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,171.52. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Knutzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, Jonathan Knutzen sold 444 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $54,185.76.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Jonathan Knutzen sold 1,535 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $184,015.80.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Jonathan Knutzen sold 281 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $36,204.04.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $122.99 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.01 and a 52-week high of $175.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.45. Palomar had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.59%.The firm had revenue of $244.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Palomar by 1,970.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

