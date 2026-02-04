Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €42.57 and last traded at €42.34. Approximately 1,095,776 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €42.17.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.85.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Diagnostics segment offers in-vitro diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers in laboratory and point-of-care diagnostics; and workflow solutions for laboratories and informatics products.

