Platinex (CVE:PTX) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Platinex Inc (CVE:PTX – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 2,595,612 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 879,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Platinex Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.

Platinex Company Profile



Platinex Inc is an exploration and evaluation-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. Its properties include Shining Tree Gold Property, Herrick Deposit, Nabish Lake and South McFaulds. The Company holds interest in approximately 140 claims (over 5,680 acres) in Shining Tree Gold Property, situated in Churchill, MacMurchy and Asquith Townships in Ontario. The Nabish Lake nickel-copper-Platinum-group element (Ni-Cu-PGE) property is located approximately 20 kilometers south of the Town of Dryden, Ontario.

Featured Stories

