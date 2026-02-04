State of Wyoming Purchases New Shares in Cummins Inc. $CMI

State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $43,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $603.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $612.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $599.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cummins from $485.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cummins from $546.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $628.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Cummins

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,403.20. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total value of $709,514.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,485.72. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 19,130 shares of company stock worth $9,045,544 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.