ONEOK FY2025 EPS Estimate Reduced by US Capital Advisors

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued on Monday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.42. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.31.

NYSE:OKE opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $103.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 84.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 87,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 857,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,605,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ONEOK by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.68%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

