US Capital Advisors Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for WES

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Monday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WES. Citigroup initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $952.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 175,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 142,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Key Western Midstream Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Midstream Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technical note — WES recently moved above its 200‑day moving average, a bullish technical signal that can attract momentum buyers and support the share price. Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Price Passes Above Two hundred Day Moving Average

Technical note — WES recently moved above its 200‑day moving average, a bullish technical signal that can attract momentum buyers and support the share price. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts from US Capital Advisors — the firm lowered multiple quarterly and yearly EPS estimates in a report released Feb 2. Highlights: FY2026 EPS cut to $3.69 from $3.90, FY2027 to $4.02 from $4.17, and several quarterly trims (examples include Q4 2025 to $0.90 from $1.02 and Q4 2026 to $0.95 from $1.05). These reductions signal weaker near‑term earnings expectations from this analyst and may pressure the stock’s valuation relative to prior forecasts.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) is a midstream energy infrastructure company that owns, operates and develops an integrated network of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, processing, transportation and storage assets in the United States. The partnership’s primary offerings include pipeline transportation, fractionation services, natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics and produced water handling. Through its fee-based and commodity-based contracts, Western Midstream provides its customers with essential services that support efficient energy production and distribution.

The company’s asset portfolio spans key onshore basins, including the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.