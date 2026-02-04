Zacks Research Downgrades Samsara (NYSE:IOT) to Hold

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Samsara from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.60 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.92 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. Samsara’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $58,113.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 95,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,413.30. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,688 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $152,547.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,804.50. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,526,211 shares of company stock valued at $90,443,417. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Samsara by 0.3% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

