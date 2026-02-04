Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Genpact Limited $G

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,369 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genpact were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in G. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Genpact by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Genpact by 208.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 104.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 7,653.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $125,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,073.40. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Riju Vashisht sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $747,146.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 95,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,054.65. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 60,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

