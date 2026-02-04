J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,056 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,529 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.6% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $329.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Truist Financial set a $374.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

