HC Wainwright Boosts Earnings Estimates for vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.11).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTVT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised vTv Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, vTv Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 7.5%

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $162.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 3.77% of vTv Therapeutics worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.

The company’s lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

