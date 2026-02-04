OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Hold Rating

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OS. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on OneStream in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of OneStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OneStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.35.

OneStream stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. OneStream has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $30.32.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.16 million. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 14.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneStream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneStream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 9,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $169,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 206,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,631.71. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 120,000 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $2,835,600.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 990,961 shares in the company, valued at $23,416,408.43. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,082. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OneStream by 68.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneStream by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in OneStream during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in OneStream in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

