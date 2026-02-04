Savant Capital LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,974,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,966 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $84,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.