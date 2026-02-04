Guggenheim Upgrades Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) to Strong-Buy

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. New Street Research set a $26.00 price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $780.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -0.09.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.18. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cullinan Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,210.50. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacquelyn L. Sumer sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $33,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 135,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,627.44. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,420 shares of company stock worth $356,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

