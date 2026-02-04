Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $17.82 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.10% of Jacobs Solutions worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average of $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.89%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,785.14. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,496.40. The trade was a 7.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.11 per share, with a total value of $101,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,261.35. This trade represents a 3.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,513 shares of company stock worth $335,878. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on J shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

