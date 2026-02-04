EPD FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by US Capital Advisors

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Monday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EPD. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,610,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 74,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 197,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $481,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 173,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,374.74. This represents a 9.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — EPD reported $0.75 EPS vs. ~$0.69 consensus and revenue of $13.79B vs. ~$12.44B expected, signaling better-than-expected profitability and top-line strength for the quarter. Read More.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

