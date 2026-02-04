Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. 8,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 3,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Vaccinex Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaccinex, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies targeting oncology and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Vaccinex harnesses its proprietary human antibody platform to modulate the semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D) pathway, a mechanism implicated in tumor immune evasion and neuroinflammatory processes. Its lead asset, pepinemab (VX15/2503), is an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block SEMA4D, thereby promoting immune cell infiltration in tumors and supporting neural repair in degenerative disorders.

In oncology, Vaccinex has advanced pepinemab through Phase 2 trials in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, exploring its potential to enhance the efficacy of established checkpoint inhibitors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.