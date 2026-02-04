Zacks Research Downgrades Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Strong Sell

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.83. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 37.12%.The company had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 160.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) is a financial holding company headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, offering community banking and wealth management services through its subsidiary, Horizon Bank. As a locally focused institution, it provides a full range of retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

In addition to traditional deposit and loan products, Horizon Bancorp’s services encompass investment advisory and trust administration, retirement planning, and insurance products.

