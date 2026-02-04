Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MA. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $656.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Redburn Partners set a $685.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.18.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $550.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ebert Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. EWA LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,719,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.