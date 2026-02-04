Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,844 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.0855 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.