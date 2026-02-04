Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,844 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $42,000.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $60.69.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.