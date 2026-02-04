Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.16. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $194.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $166.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $182.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,834,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Iannone sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $1,204,573.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,220,387.28. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $994,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,387.98. This represents a 38.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,991,850. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

